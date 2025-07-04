Occupiers shelled Kryvyi Rih and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: casualties reported, houses, fire station, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on July 4, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih twice and also struck Synelnykove, Nikopol, and Dnipro districts in Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that enemy attacks caused fires in dry grass and wheat fields in various districts of Dnipropetrovsk region during the day. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

In Kryvyi Rih, the fires that started in the morning due to drone strikes were contained. Six people were injured. Infrastructure, an administrative building, vehicles, and garages were damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the aggressor hit with cluster munitions and FPV drones. Malomyhailivka, Mezhova, Novopavlivka, and Velykomyhailivka communities were affected. A private house, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Russians terrorised Nikopol district with drones and artillery. The district centre, Pokrov and Marhanets communities were under attack.

As a result of the Russian attacks, three people were wounded - two men and a woman. All will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A fire station, 4 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, an outbuilding, a car, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.





In the evening, it was loud in the Dnipro district as well as in Kryvyi Rih.

It was also reported that air defenders shot down 5 UAVs in the region.

The air raid alert is still ongoing.











