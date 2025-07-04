ENG
News Photo Drone attack on Kryvyi Rih
Two rescuers wounded in Kryvyi Rih: Russia launched repeated strike. PHOTOS

Two rescuers were injured as a result of a Russian shelling in Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Upon the arrival of emergency responders at the shelling site, the enemy launched a follow-up strike, injuring two rescuers. Four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

It is known that on July 4, 2025, Russian occupiers attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.

Read more: Russian Federation strikes at civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: 6 injured (updated)

Consequences of the shelling of Kryvyi Rih on 4 July 2025
