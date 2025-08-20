"Leaked" positions of Sloviansk defenders and spied on Armed Forces of Ukraine convoys: SSU detains two Russian agents. PHOTO

Two Russian informants were detained in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions who were collecting coordinates to prepare Russian strikes on the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

A 20-year-old resident of the Synelnykove district was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region. She was tracking transit stops of the Armed Forces echelons for the Russians.

The woman installed a hidden video camera with a power bank and remote access for Russian special services near the railway track.

In the Donetsk region, a man was detained who was directing the Ruscists' KABs and long-range artillery at the positions of Sloviansk defenders.

The main targets of the enemy were fortifications and warehouses with fuel and ammunition of Ukrainian troops.

The man sent the collected data via messenger to his friend, a Russian military officer who cooperates with Russian military intelligence.

The SSU documented the crimes of these individuals and seized smartphones from their homes, which they used to communicate with Russian intelligence.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Art. 1, 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (dissemination of information on the movement, movement, or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed by the laws of Ukraine).

They face up to 8 years in prison.

