NABU detective Magamedrasulov: I associate case against me with officials we have managed to reach in recent months

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov attributes his detention to his work.

He said this in an interview with NV

Thus, when asked what he associates his case with, he replied:

With the numerous NABU cases I have been involved in and the officials we have managed to reach in recent months. I am convinced that this case is political and demonstrative. It is a threat addressed to all those who have the courage to investigate top-level corruption in Ukraine.

According to the detective, the investigator and prosecutor did not provide any arguments about the risks and why he should be held in custody in the motion for a preventive measure against him.

"The suspicion itself is ridiculous. Out of eight pages of text there are only three short paragraphs of some abstract and far-fetched accusations about me," Magamedrasulov added.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

