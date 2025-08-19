NABU detective Magamedrasulov has been illegally detained by the authorities for 30 days

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained by the SSU on suspicion of high treason, has been in a pre-trial detention centre for almost 30 days without the right to be released on bail.

This was reported by Anastasia Radina, chairwoman of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy and MP from the "Servant of the People" party, Censor.NET informs.

"It may seem that the attack on the independence of anti-corruption bodies is over. Unfortunately, this is not the case. For almost 30 days now, NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, whom the SSU suspects of high treason, has been in a pre-trial detention centre without the right to be released on bail," the MP said.

According to Radina, this puts pressure on all detectives.

"1. As evidence of his guilt, the SSU still uses an audio recording of a conversation where they allegedly hear the word 'Dagestan', while the word 'Uzbekistan' is clearly heard on the noise-cleared recording. The SSU has not provided the public with any new evidence against the suspect. The choice of a preventive measure was made in a closed court session. All this raises reasonable doubts about the validity of the suspicion.

2. Magamedrasulov was effectively deprived of the right to a proper appeal against his preventive measure imposed on him on 22 July. The hearing in the Kyiv Court of Appeal is scheduled for 25 August, while the term of his 'preventive measure' expires on 16 September. That is, at the time of the appeal, the detective will have served most of the preventive measure in the pre-trial detention centre," she explained.

The MP hopes that the hearing will take place on 25 August and that the SSU will not file a motion to close it from journalists and the public, and will be able to publicly present evidence in this case.

"If this does not happen, the doubts about the validity of the suspicion will be finally confirmed. At the same time, the discrediting campaign of other NABU and SAPO employees is ongoing on anonymous telegram channels, just as this campaign was launched on the eve of the first attack on the anti-corruption agencies. So, dear PGOs, SBI and part of the SSU, are we waiting for a new wave of suspicions against NABU and SAPO employees?" - Radina concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

