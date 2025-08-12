Five cases have been registered regarding possible beating of NABU employees during SSU searches, - Office of Prosecutor General

Currently, 5 criminal proceedings have been registered regarding the possible use of force by SSU officers against NABU employees during searches on 21 July 2025.

This was announced by the Head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General registered 5 criminal proceedings on the fact of the possible use of force by SSU officers against NABU employees during searches on 21 July 2025 on the grounds of a criminal offence under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code, 2 of which were based on appeals from NABU employees to the National Police of Ukraine," she said.

According to her, the proceedings have been consolidated, and the pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the SBI's Main Investigation Department.

"At present, there is no information on the submission of other statements by NABU employees regarding these facts," the PGO added.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

