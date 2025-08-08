We proposed to include officials of OP and SBI under investigation of NABU and SAPO, but Verkhovna Rada committee did not take this into account - Klymenko

This was stated by the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, in an interview with ZN.ua, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that NABU and SAPO do not deal with all corruption cases.

"When the latest amendments to the Criminal Code were made, we proposed to include the head of the President's Office, his deputies, deputies of the head of the State Bureau of Investigations, heads of regional state administrations, city administrations, and district administrations in our subjects. But the law enforcement committee did not take this into account," said the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office.

Thus, the positions of the head and deputy heads of the Office of the President are not subject to direct supervision by anti-corruption authorities.

"NABU has the right to investigate corruption crimes committed by such entities only under clearly defined articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and only under certain conditions, if the amount of unlawful gain exceeds the equivalent of US$40,000, or if the amount of damage caused exceeds UAH 15 million.

Also, provided that the crime was committed with the participation of other officials who are directly subject to our jurisdiction. We have always spoken out about the need to bring these positions and those listed above under our jurisdiction," Klymenko explained.

