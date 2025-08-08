NABU and SAPO report on their activities in first half of 2025. Live updates

Anti-corruption agencies - NABU and SAPO - are holding a presentation to report on the results of their work in the first half of 2025.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The event is attended by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko.

Read more: Trust in Zelenskyy among youth drops 15% after NABU and SAPO scandal – poll