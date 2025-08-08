SSU comments on statements by NABU and SAPO heads: No pressure on "certain individuals"

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has commented on remarks made by the heads of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Oleksandr Klymenko and Semen Kryvonos, during a press conference.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

No criminal case materials provided to NABU

SSU press centre, the agency noted that under criminal procedure law, pre-trial investigation materials are covered by the secrecy of the investigation. Investigative bodies are not obliged to disclose any information from pre-trial proceedings beyond what is stipulated by law.

"All available evidence subject to disclosure was officially published by the SSU on 21 July, including authentic audio recordings of conversations involving the suspects," the statement said.

The SSU added that on 7 August, SSU`s investigators provided the NABU chief with certain information and specific materials confirming the validity of the charges brought against two NABU employees.

"The entire body of evidence will be provided exclusively to the court in accordance with procedural norms," the SSU stressed.

No pressure on individuals to claim Russian influence in NABU

"There is no and cannot be any pressure on ‘certain individuals.’ As for claims about the influence on NABU of MP Fedir Khrystenko, a member of the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life (OPZZh) party, these are corroborated, in particular, by authentic recordings of his own conversations. We also remind you that during searches at the MP’s residence in Ukraine (in the house where his close relatives now live), materials from covert investigative actions and questionnaires of NABU detectives were discovered," the statement reads.

The SSU believes that statements by the representative of the pro-Russian OPZZh party about "a threat to his life" are an attempt to evade criminal responsibility.

Detention of Mahamedrasulov

All claims and rumours that R. Mahamedrasulov was allegedly involved in documenting one of Ukraine’s well-known businessmen are false.

The investigation established that the suspect had contacts with representatives of the aggressor state and acted as an intermediary in selling batches of his father’s industrial hemp to Russia (Republic of Dagestan). After reviewing the case file and substantial evidence, the court remanded R. Mahamedrasulov in custody until 16 September without the right to bail.

"Any statements by third parties who deliberately manipulate facts, subjectively assess the materials published by the Service, and ‘forget’ about trade with Russia are unacceptable," the SSU said in a statement.

The Security Service considers the dissemination of "unsubstantiated, manipulative claims concerning data from high-profile criminal proceedings" to be an attempt to exert public pressure on the judiciary.

