Corruption in drone procurement: court remands UAV manufacturer director in custody, bail set at 2 million UAH

Another suspect involved in the corruption scheme related to the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment has been subjected to a preventive measure.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

It is noted that the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially granted the motion of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, and imposed a preventive measure on the director of the UAV manufacturing enterprise in the form of detention with an alternative bail set at 2 million hryvnias.

The issue of appealing the preventive measure is currently being considered.

A corruption scheme involving drones

Recall that on August 2, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the Ukrainian MPs, as well as heads of district and city administrations and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, were exposed for bribery.

Additionally, NABU reported uncovering large-scale corruption involving inflated prices in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, with a sitting MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that among the suspects is Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov.

Earlier, it was reported that among the persons exposed by NABU and SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, from his post.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk region, Andrii Yurchenko, and the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai.

