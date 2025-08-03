Large-scale corruption in procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare equipment at inflated prices has been exposed, with current MP among those involved - NABU. PHOTO

Today, 2 August 2025, a number of measures were taken to expose the persons involved in the commission of a corruption crime.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

As noted, among those exposed for bribery are the current MP of Ukraine, heads of district and city military civilian administrations; and members of the National Guard.





How did the scheme work?

"The essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier companies at deliberately inflated prices - up to 30% of the contract amount was returned to the participants in the crime in the form of illegal benefits," the statement said.

Currently, 4 people have been detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Details will be published later on the official resources of the NABU and the SAPO.

The NABU and the SAPO stressed that they act exclusively within the legal powers defined by the current legislation.

"We are directing our efforts and focusing on results to obtain a quick and fair court decision.

It should be noted that this operation was made possible by Law No. 4560-IX, signed by the President of Ukraine, which removed a number of barriers to the work of anti-corruption agencies and contributed to the stability of their activities in sensitive investigations. This operation is an example of how institutional support and teamwork at the highest level can bring about real change. We are grateful to the President of Ukraine for promoting an independent anti-corruption infrastructure," the NABU added.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy has just announced that an MP, heads of district and city administrations, and members of the National Guard have been caught taking bribes.