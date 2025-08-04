HACC selects preventive measures for former Mukachevo DSA head Haidai and Servant of People MP Kuznietsov. LIVE BROADCAST

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has scheduled a hearing for August 4, 2025, to consider a measure of restraint (pre-trial restraint) for former Head of the Mukachevo District State Administration (DSA) Serhii Haidai and Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov, who are suspected of involvement in a corruption scheme in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare (EW) systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the HACC press center.

The court hearing will be live-streamed on the Anti-Corruption Court’s YouTube channel.

It is noted that the hearing on a measure of restraint for former Mukachevo DSA head Haidai has already begun, and the session is being streamed.

The broadcast is available at the link.

A hearing on a measure of restraint for Kuznetsov has also started. The session is available via livestream.

A corruption scheme involving drones

Recall that on August 2, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the Ukrainian MPs, as well as heads of district and city administrations and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, were exposed for bribery.

Additionally, NABU reported uncovering large-scale corruption involving inflated prices in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, with a sitting MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that among the suspects is Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov.

Earlier, it was reported that among the persons exposed by NABU and SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, from his post.