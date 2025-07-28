"Golden eggs" of Ministry of Defense: owners of supplier companies sentenced to arrest in absentia

On July 28, 2025, at the request of NABU detectives and with the approval of an SAPO prosecutor, a HACC investigative judge ordered pre-trial detention for the owner of two companies supplying food products to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SAPO press service.

It is noted that after the suspect’s arrest and delivery to the pre-trial investigation location, the investigative judge will decide on applying this preventive measure.

"As previously reported, during 2022–2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided military personnel with food by purchasing catering services from business entities. The service involved purchasing a set of products according to a catalog containing 409 items. The criminal scheme consisted of setting inflated prices for the most demanded products and lowered prices for less demanded ones. Its implementation resulted in the two supplying companies illegally receiving over UAH 733 million from the budget between August and December 2022. The investigation is ongoing, and other individuals who may be involved in the crime are being identified," the statement reads.

