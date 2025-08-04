Corruption in drone procurement: Servant of People MP Kuznietsov arrested with bail set at UAH 8 million

High Anti-Corruption Court rules on pretrial restraint for Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov in drone procurement corruption case.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Suspilne.

Kuznietsov has been taken into custody for 60 days, with the option of posting bail set at UAH 8 million.

In addition, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a number of procedural obligations on Kuznietsov, including:

appearing upon summons by a detective, prosecutor, or court;

notifying authorities of any change of residence or employment;

surrendering his passports for international travel;

not leaving Kyiv or the Kyiv region.

A corruption scheme involving drones

Recall that on August 2, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the Ukrainian MPs, as well as heads of district and city administrations and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, were exposed for bribery.

Additionally, NABU reported uncovering large-scale corruption involving inflated prices in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, with a sitting MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that among the suspects is Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov.

Earlier, it was reported that among the persons exposed by NABU and SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, from his post.

