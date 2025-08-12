After conducting 49 searches at NABU, Zelenskyy’s oprichniki managed only to come up with fictional story about Dagestan, even though it was actually about Uzbekistan, - Shabunin. AUDIO

The SSU distributed a transcript of an audio recording of a NABU detective accusing his father of selling cannabis to Dagestan. However, the file clearly shows that it is about Uzbekistan.

AntAC head Vitalii Shabunin wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Do you remember 'Dagestan', to which the father of the NABU detective allegedly wanted to sell hemp seeds? That's why the SSU put the detective (who documented Mindich) in jail," he emphasises.

Shabunin also publishes a noise-cleared file, in which it is clearly audible that it is about Uzbekistan (and not "Dagestan").

"That is why in recent communications, the SSU provides text, not audio. Zelenskyy's oprichniki 'heard' 'Dagestan' because the detective and his father are from that region (so it 'worked out' very conveniently). Maliuk deliberately misled journalists in an attempt to legalise the attack on NABU/SAPO, which 'dared' to investigate Zelenskyy's friends," the statement said.

The AntAC head also notes that the political part of the SSU is increasingly acting in the spirit of the early FSB.

"As a result, after conducting 49 searches, beating detectives and tearing eyelids (to unlock the phone), locking people in pre-trial detention centres, Zelenskyy's oprichniki managed only to come up with a fictional story about Dagestan. You will also be amazed at the number of people (and resources) involved in the government's special operation against NABU/SAPO. This is about the priority of the president of a country at war...

The SBI, the PGO, the political part of the SSU, the Kyiv courts are kleptocratic/authoritarian cancers that every government tenderly protects and uses," Shabunin concludes.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU distorted the transcript of the audio recording of the NABU detective - the conversation was about Uzbekistan, but it was published as "Dagestan" in the Russian Federation.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.