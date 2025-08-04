Zelenskyy’s goals remain unchanged, he will continue offensive against NABU and SAPO – Shabunin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s goals regarding the crackdown on anti-corruption agencies remain unchanged. He will continue the offensive against NABU and SAPO.

This was stated on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, according to Censor.NET.

"Zelenskyy revealed his true goals (and values) when he dismantled NABU/SAPO, not when he corrected his actions (under pressure from society and the West). And now I will prove that those goals (and values) have not changed," he said.

Shabunin then lists arguments supporting his claim.

"1. Two NABU detectives remain hostages in pre-trial detention. One is key in documenting Mindich. The 70-year-old father of this detective is also in detention," he noted.

"2. None of Zelenskyy’s henchmen have been punished for clearly illegal actions. Suhachov (SBI), Kravchenko (OGP), and Malyuk (the political wing of the SSU) remain in their positions," the next statement reads.

Read more: European Commission on NABU and SAPO law: addresses key issues but "this is not end of process"

"3. While in office, the chief organizer of dismantling NABU/SAPO and the offensive against democracy is Yermak," Shabunin emphasized.

"4. Ruvin — the most odious master of falsifying criminal proceedings — has become an adviser to Zelenskyy’s justice minister," the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center noted.

"5. Over the weekend, Zelenskyy disgustingly used the heads of NABU/SAPO. I hope the guys learned the lesson," he added.

"I repeat: Zelenskyy’s goals (as well as his values) have not changed. He will continue the offensive against NABU/SAPO and democracy in general," Shabunin concluded.

Read more: Law on NABU and SAPO restores key safeguards, but challenges remain – EU Commissioner Kos

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.

Read more: NABU exposes Servant of People MP over scheme to procure drones and electronic warfare systems at inflated prices. PHOTOS (updated)