News New law regarding NABU and SAPO
Law on NABU and SAPO restores key safeguards, but challenges remain – EU Commissioner Kos

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that the Verkhovna Rada has corrected a decision that harmed anti-corruption bodies.

She announced this on social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.

"The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukrainian citizens` demands for reforms. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority," Kos emphasized.

Recall that on July 31, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (727) European Union (2901) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (382)
