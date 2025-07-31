Law on NABU and SAPO restores key safeguards, but challenges remain – EU Commissioner Kos
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated that the Verkhovna Rada has corrected a decision that harmed anti-corruption bodies.
She announced this on social media platform X, reports Censor.NET.
"The Rada corrected last week’s damaging vote undermining NABU’s & SAPO’s independence. Today’s law restores key safeguards, but challenges remain. The EU supports Ukrainian citizens` demands for reforms. Upholding fundamental values & fighting corruption must remain the priority," Kos emphasized.
Recall that on July 31, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.
