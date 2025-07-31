European Commission on NABU and SAPO law: addresses key issues but "this is not end of process"

The European Commission commented on the approval of bill No. 13533, noting that it addresses key issues related to the independence of NABU and SAPO but "does not complete the process."

According to Censor.NET citing European Pravda, this was stated by European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier.

"Regarding today’s vote in the Verkhovna Rada, the Rada has restored key safeguards ensuring the independence of anti-corruption bodies. In our view, the new law addresses the main problems related to the independence of NABU and SAPO," the spokesperson said.

Mercier added that the European Commission "still needs to review the final text of the law, as it has just been adopted."

Read more: NABU not preparing suspicion against Svyrydenko and Presidential Office officials. This is fake – statement

"However, I want to emphasize: this is not the end of the process. Ukraine’s EU accession process will require ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring effective capacity to fight corruption and uphold the rule of law," he noted.

The European Commission spokesperson said the EU hopes that Ukraine "will quickly fulfill these obligations and take decisive action on the rule of law."

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain ready to support Ukraine in this process," Mercier added.

Watch more: Rada is considering a bill on independence of NABU and SAPO. LIVE BROADCAST

Recall that on July 31, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.