SSU’s gang-style attack on NABU detective: new details

During a search, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officers struck an NABU detective and demanded his mobile phone.

"…at approximately 05:30 a.m., three armed men in balaclavas and uniforms bearing SSU patches descended into the underground parking of a Kyiv residential complex. They pulled a half-asleep NABU detective from his car, who had spent the night hiding in a shelter from heavy Russian shelling. They surrounded him and began beating him with fists and feet. The officers struck him and demanded the NABU employee’s mobile phone.

When the man said the smartphone was in the car, the beatings continued. The SSU officers shouted they would keep beating him until they learned the password."

The media outlets asked the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office for evidence in the cases of the suspected NABU employees, but received no response.

"However, sources in several law enforcement agencies emphasise that the SSU itself has doubts not only about the verdicts, but also about the validity of the suspicions. ... One of the key conclusions is that despite the lack of solid evidence, two NABU officers remain in pre-trial detention," the AntAC noted.

Earlier, media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department at NABU and detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95," Tymur Mindich.

The SSU announced that one of the heads of the interregional detective departments at NABU, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

