SBU and SBI conducted more than 80 searches at over 20 NABU employees - Kryvonos

At the beginning of the week, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Bureau of Investigation simultaneously conducted more than 80 searches of more than 20 employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

the head of the NABU, Semen Kryvonos, said in an interview with SuspilneTV channel

"We have conducted more than 80 searches of more than 20 of our employees in various cases. Including in cases of alleged illicit enrichment, which we had previously checked several times ourselves. We conducted urgent searches in unrelated criminal proceedings," he said.

Kryvonos noted that the NABU is currently working to return the equipment that was seized during the searches and to restore access to state secrets, which was canceled for their employees.

"I hope this whole story will be resolved now, and we will move forward and restore justice. I hope that, including where excessive force was used, appropriate internal investigations will be conducted by the SSU, and conclusions will be drawn regarding the officers who caused the injuries," said the NABU head.

He added that he is now in communication with the heads of law enforcement agencies and expressed hope that they will restore justice and receive answers about the pressure on their employees. In particular, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, assured that he would investigate the facts and causes of injuries inflicted on NABU employees during searches.

"The main thing is to prevent such things from happening again, and to act exclusively within the legal framework. That's all," Krivonos said.

The head of the NABU expressed his belief that institutional cooperation and work to eradicate corruption and to work for the state are important.

"But political pressure, pressure on the bureau's employees and other illegal things should not be allowed," he said.

Searches in NABU and SAPO

Earlier it was reported that on July 21, 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions conducted by the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SBU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of treason. According to law enforcement, he worked to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.