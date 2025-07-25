Fourth day of protests against law on NABU and SAPO: Ukrainians take to streets in Kyiv and other cities. PHOTOS

In Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, people took to the streets for the fourth time since July 22 to protest against Law No. 12414, which limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

On July 25, demonstrators gathered at the square near the Ivan Franko Theater in Kyiv.

They held signs reading: "Ukrainian youth against corruption," "The only source of power in Ukraine is the people," and "What is your signature worth, Mr. President?"

"It’s important that the amendments people are protesting against be "rolled back", and that the opinions of the people and our European partners be taken into account," one protester said.

The protesters also mention the assistance of the Armed Forces, thank the Ukrainian military and scold Putin and corrupt officials.

On 25 July, for the fourth day in a row, people gathered in Lutsk to protest against Law 12414. About 60 people came today.

The protesters came with placards on which they wrote appeals to the authorities.

Some of the protesters came to the rally in support of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO with pets.

On the fourth day of protests in Kharkiv, around 50 demonstrators—mostly young people—gathered near the Universytet metro station.

They say they are ready to continue protesting until July 31, until the Verkhovna Rada reconvenes to vote on a new draft law.

"Why the hell would I need a system that works against me?", "Shame!", "Hands off NABU!", "What kind of vacation?" the protesters chanted today.

A number of rallies took place in other cities: Zhytomyr, Odesa, Dnipro, etc.









