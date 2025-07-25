Progress of candidate countries in fight against corruption determines pace of EU accession negotiations - Austrian Foreign Ministry

Austria is concerned about the adoption of a law in Ukraine restricting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO and emphasizes the importance of the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

"Austria is deeply concerned about the law signed by President Zelenskyy and already in force, which amends the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). From Austria's point of view, independent anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are key pillars of Ukraine's reform agenda," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

It is also noted that the full implementation of the rule of law is a key prerequisite for joining the European Union.

"The progress of the candidate countries in the area of rule of law and the fight against corruption - and thus the independence of anti-corruption bodies - determines the pace of the accession negotiations and possible delays," the Austrian ministry said.

At the same time, they assured of continued support for Ukraine, in particular on its path of reforms in the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.