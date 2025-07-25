Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had been warned against stopping the fight against corruption.

"We have told President Zelenskyy that the worst thing he can do now is to abandon the fight against corruption. Ukrainians are fighting for an honest European state," the statement said.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

As a reminder, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO comes into force.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on July 23 he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelensky also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system."

On July 24, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.