$6 billion is needed to produce interceptor drones - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that $6 billion is needed to produce interceptor drones, and that $25 billion a year is needed to produce missiles, drones of various types, and electronic warfare devices.

According to Censor.NET, Liga.net reports

"The production of interceptor drones has begun. There are pros and cons. Pros. Four companies are good, ten companies will have the capacity. The price of production is different. Some are more expensive, some are cheaper, with slightly different capacities, respectively. Now the price of this issue in general and urgently is $6 billion," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that a total of $25 billion a year is needed to produce various types of drones, electronic warfare devices, and missiles.

"Ukrainian drone production today requires 25 billion a year for us to work properly. Missiles, drones, electronic warfare systems, this area is worth 25 billion," the head of state said.

