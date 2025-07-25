Dogs at protest: I’ll tear apart for NABU. PHOTOS

On 22-24 July, protests were held in Ukraine over the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. The protesters were accompanied by their pets. They also opposed the signed law No. 12414 on the elimination of the independence of the anti-corruption bodies NABU and SAPO.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to social media.

On Threads and Instagram, users share photos in which animals are also part of peaceful rallies. The protesters brought their pets with them, some of whom also had posters expressing their "opinions".























As a reminder, on 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos urged the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.