Two Russian ammunition depots destroyed in occupied Luhansk region, - SSU

On the night of August 19, Security Service drones hit two ammunition depots of Russian troops in Bilokurakyne in the occupied Luhansk region.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"This town is located on an important railroad line that supplies ammunition to the front line, in particular to the Pokrovsk direction," the statement said.

Previously, the UAVs hit the territory of the warehouses at least seven times. After the explosions, a massive fire broke out, which was also recorded by the international service FIRMS, which monitors fires in real time around the world.

