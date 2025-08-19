NABU detective Magamedrasulov on SSU search: I was beaten numerous times, money disappeared from another apartment

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov said that during the search of his house, SSU representatives used force against him.

He said this in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

"I was beaten numerous times, I recorded all this. Moreover, money disappeared from my apartment in Dnipro. It was a small amount. But it's still strange and embarrassing for such pettiness," he said.

According to Magamedrasulov, in the spring he underwent two complex and lengthy surgeries on the vessels of his brain.

"The rehabilitation period has not yet passed. The SSU was well aware of all this. We provided all the documents in support of this during the trial. We will make every effort to have the European Court of Human Rights assess both this and the specific conditions of detention," he added.

The detective also stated that he had been on sick leave for a long time during the period when the SSU was spying on him.

"They also followed me during my stay abroad, which was an official and legal part of my rehabilitation process. I am very interested in how many SSU officers were following me in Spain, and how much taxpayer money the state spent on this," he concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

