NABU detective Magamedrasulov: I have not seen single piece of evidence to confirm essence of SSU’s suspicion

NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, who was detained by the SSU on suspicion of high treason, considers his case to be revenge and intimidation of him personally and the entire staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

He said this in an interview with NV, Censor.NET reports.

According to the detective, he has been working at the NABU since its inception in 2015, when he was part of the first set of detectives.

"The only break in this work was the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In February 2022, I joined the defence of Kyiv with some of my colleagues. In the first days of the war, we were all stationed at the President's Office. Later, I served in the Security Service of Ukraine, was seconded there and worked as part of tactical operational groups in the Kyiv region, then in the Zaporizhzhia direction. I have received numerous letters of commendation and appreciation from the leadership of the DIU, the SSU and the Ministry of Defence for this work," Magamedrasulov said.

The detective also answered the question whether he had ever investigated a case against Tymur Mindich:

I would like to emphasise once again that I cannot disclose any names. Neither about the people I was conducting operational work on, nor about the people I was investigating (until they were served with a notice of suspicion), nor about the people I communicated with for operational purposes. This is a violation of the law and unprofessional

According to the detective, SSU officers came to his home and the home of his family without a court order in a completely fictitious case.

"They use force and beat me, despite the fact that I didn't put up any resistance from the beginning. They show some ridiculous videos about me on their website. They leak videos of me being put on the floor, without blurring my face, on telegram channels. My father and I are detained without any explanation. Neither during the search nor during the detention could anyone explain to me the essence of the case or the claims against me, they did not even give me the case number, nothing. All this should be recorded on the SSU's operational video.

I understood the essence of the SSU's accusations only when I read the text of the suspicion and the motion for a preventive measure. To be honest, I still do not understand the essence of these charges. I first read about some 'state programme of Dagestan' in the SSU documents. I have not seen a single piece of evidence to confirm the essence of the suspicion. If I had brought such a case to the High Anti-Corruption Court, I think I would have been immediately dismissed from the bureau and prosecuted," he said.

Magamedrasulov is convinced that the purpose of this is ‘revenge and intimidation of me personally and the entire staff of the Bureau’.

"It is for my operational work and the results I brought to NABU," he concluded.

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

