They preparing new strike by Russian Federation: SSU detained FSB agent group in Odesa region. PHOTOS

An FSB agent network that adjusted Russian strikes on Ukraine's defence infrastructure was exposed in Odesa region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, four agents were detained along with the resident (senior agent) of the group.

The group was preparing for the FSB the coordinates of the storage warehouses for weapons, ammunition and ammunition of the Ukrainian troops. The agents also searched for the geolocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's air defence units to adjust the ruscists' attacks to bypass Ukrainian air defence.

The group's resident was a security guard at a local martial arts school.

"To recruit the man remotely, the occupiers used his acquaintance from Crimea, who cooperates with the Russian secret service and is close to former MP from the Party of Regions Igor Morkov. Subsequently, on the instructions of the FSB, the resident formed his own group of informants, which included his friends: a sports coach, a taxi driver and his wife, a saleswoman in a local store," the statement said.

Members of the group spied on the movement of military and civilian trucks in the direction of the alleged logistics centres of the Defence Forces.

The offenders also solicited intelligence from local residents in everyday conversations, including visitors to a sports school, taxi drivers, or customers in a shop.

They passed the information to the resident during personal meetings or over the phone, using code words for secrecy.

The SSU exposed the agents at the beginning of their intelligence activities and detained the entire group.

Currently, all of them have been served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part. 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

Part. 2, Art. 114-2 (dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the AFU or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine).

The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

