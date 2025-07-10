He was preparing to blow up electrical substations in Kharkiv: SSU detained Russian agent

A Russian agent who was preparing to blow up key power substations that supply the city was detained in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The order of the Russian Federation was carried out by a children's animator from the regional center, recruited by the Russian special service. He came to the attention of the occupiers through his friend who lives in Russia.

"After remote recruitment, the agent received a task from his supervisor: to blow up a power substation that provides electricity to one of the districts of a frontline city. To commit the crime, the suspect received instructions from a Russian special agent to make an improvised explosive device (IED) at home," the statement said.

The SSU detained the agent when he was making explosives in his apartment.

It was also established that the suspect was recording the locations of the Defense Forces on his way to children's parties.

"This was a 'test' task for the agent, whom the supervisor was checking for readiness to carry out more complex assignments. According to the case file, if the first power substation was successfully blown up, the agent was supposed to commit similar sabotage at other power facilities in the city," the SBU added.

During the search, the police seized components for an IED, pro-Kremlin symbols, including a Ukrainian passport with a tricolor cover, as well as a tablet and a phone with evidence of working for the enemy.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

