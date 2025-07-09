Two Chinese spies who were collecting secret technology for production of Ukrainian Neptune missiles have been detained - SSU. PHOTOS

On 26 June, a citizen of the People's Republic of China was served a notice of suspicion of espionage.

This was reported by the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What is known about the spy?

He was a 24-year-old ex-student of Kyiv University who stayed in Kyiv after being expelled from the university in 2023 for academic failure, and tried to recruit a Ukrainian citizen involved in the development of weapons for the Defence Forces.









"During the pre-trial investigation conducted by the Investigation Department of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, it was established that the foreigner was collecting and was to pass on to his father, who has close ties to the security agencies and the General Staff of China, documentation on the Neptune missile system. This is a unique weapon of the Ukrainian Defence Forces that is designed to engage all types of warships and amphibious assault ships. It was the Neptune that destroyed the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva missile cruiser," the statement said.

He was detained while receiving this information from Ukrainian intelligence officers and attempting to pass it on. He is currently in custody.

"The other suspect, his father, was a permanent resident of China, but periodically visited Ukraine to personally coordinate his son's agent work. Once again, the suspect's father entered the territory of Ukraine on 7 July and the next day visited the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

On 9 July, he was detained as part of the pre-trial investigation. The prosecutor's office plans to serve him with a notice of suspicion of espionage and apply to the court for his detention.

What does the SSU say?

According to the SSU press centre, the Security Service of Ukraine's counter-intelligence detained two citizens of the People's Republic of China in Kyiv who were trying to illegally export classified documents on the Ukrainian RK-360MC Neptune missile system to China.

According to the case, the former Chinese student was to obtain technical documentation on the production of Ukrainian Neptunes.

The SSU exposed the spy at the initial stage of his intelligence activities and detained him red-handed while he was handing over secret documents.

The next step was the detention of his father, who was supposed to pass classified information to the Chinese special services.

During the searches, both defendants' phones were seized with evidence of their correspondence with each other, where they coordinated their espionage activities.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (espionage).

The defendants face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.