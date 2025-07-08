Russia has launched drone production through China bypassing sanctions - Bloomberg

Russia is actively using partnerships with Chinese companies to avoid Western sanctions and ensure mass production of drones for the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the publication got acquainted with the documents of the Russian company "Aero-HIT", which received state funding and has already become one of the key suppliers of drones for the Russian army, in particular in the Kherson direction. The company plans to produce up to 10,000 drones per month.

Documents show that Aero-HIT's engineers are cooperating with Chinese specialists from Autel, in particular, to adapt the civilian model of EVO Max 4T drones to military conditions. Despite Autel's official denial of such ties, the correspondence testifies to the resumption of contacts at the end of 2024.

Bloomberg also notes that other Chinese companies associated with the Harbin Institute of Technology, which has close ties to Russian military structures, are also involved in cooperation with Russia.

