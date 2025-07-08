Russian drone drops explosives on civilian car in Kherson: driver killed

On 8 July, at around five in the morning, in the temporarily occupied Kherson, the Russian military dropped an explosive device from a drone on a civilian car, killing a 66-year-old man.

This was reported by the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

A pre-trial investigation into the incident was launched under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of a person.

The explosion occurred while the driver was inside the vehicle. He died on the spot as a result of the shell hit. The prosecutor's office and investigative bodies are documenting the circumstances of the crime and continue to record war crimes committed by members of the Russian armed forces in the occupied territories.

