Enemy UAV attacked Kherson farmers while they were harvesting watermelons: "Drone is flying towards car, run away!". VIDEO

Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian farmers with drones during the harvest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a video on social media.

It was filmed in the Kherson region. The locals were harvesting watermelons when they saw a Russian drone in the air, aiming at their truck. Frightened people, including a child, ran in different directions.

