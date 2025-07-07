ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11525 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 040 0

Defence forces repel enemy assaults in Kupiansk direction and destroy occupiers. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy infantry is trying to conduct assault operations every day in the hope of hiding and gaining a foothold in the wooded area.

The pilots of the unmanned systems units of the 15th Operational Brigade of the Kara-Dag NGU do not leave any chance for the realisation of their plans, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of "Azov" Brigade eliminated Russian infantrymen, equipment and their weapons with ammunition drops. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9564) liquidation (2562)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 