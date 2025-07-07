1 040 0
Defence forces repel enemy assaults in Kupiansk direction and destroy occupiers. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk sector, enemy infantry is trying to conduct assault operations every day in the hope of hiding and gaining a foothold in the wooded area.
The pilots of the unmanned systems units of the 15th Operational Brigade of the Kara-Dag NGU do not leave any chance for the realisation of their plans, Censor.NET reports.
