Soldiers of "Azov" Brigade eliminated Russian infantrymen, equipment and their weapons with ammunition drops. VIDEO
The operators of the attack UAVs of the 1st Battalion of the 12th "Azov" Brigade destroyed enemy personnel with accurate ammunition drops.
The occupiers continue to put pressure on the defenders' positions in the Toretsk sector. Despite all the difficulties, the "Azov" fighters are holding the defence and destroying enemy infantry, equipment and weapons, Censor.NET reports.
