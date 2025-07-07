Soldiers of "Azov" Brigade eliminated Russian infantrymen, equipment and their weapons with ammunition drops. VIDEO

The operators of the attack UAVs of the 1st Battalion of the 12th "Azov" Brigade destroyed enemy personnel with accurate ammunition drops.

The occupiers continue to put pressure on the defenders' positions in the Toretsk sector. Despite all the difficulties, the "Azov" fighters are holding the defence and destroying enemy infantry, equipment and weapons, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, cargo transport, and self-propelled artillery unit. VIDEO