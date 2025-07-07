ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10003 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
893 0

Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, cargo transport, and self-propelled artillery unit. VIDEO

During the week, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, trucks, a "Nona" self-propelled artillery system, enemy ammunition and eliminated enemy infantry concentrations.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Several occupiers tried to shoot back with automatic weapons, others hid, but soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated all of them. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9564) elimination (5437) 5 SAB (102)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 