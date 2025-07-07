Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, cargo transport, and self-propelled artillery unit. VIDEO

During the week, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, trucks, a "Nona" self-propelled artillery system, enemy ammunition and eliminated enemy infantry concentrations.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

