Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, cargo transport, and self-propelled artillery unit. VIDEO
During the week, soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade destroyed enemy armoured vehicles, trucks, a "Nona" self-propelled artillery system, enemy ammunition and eliminated enemy infantry concentrations.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
