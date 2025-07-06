3 148 5
Several occupiers tried to shoot back with automatic weapons, others hid, but soldiers of 3rd SAB eliminated all of them. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade in the Kharkiv direction are destroying Russian invaders. Several occupants tried to shoot back with machine guns, while others hid in shelters - but no one managed to survive. As a bonus, enemy property was attacked and a mortar was hit.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
