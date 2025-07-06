Russia is transferring manpower from Zaporizhzhia direction to Taganrog or Rostov, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia is moving a large number of trucks with manpower from the Zaporizhzhia direction through Mariupol to Taganrog or Rostov (Russia).

This was stated by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"More than 20 trucks in a convoy with the Russian Guard and buses (Gazelles). Ours were brought to Taganrog, but, judging by the route, they were heading for the railway," the statement said.

Andriushchenko suggested that the enemy could be moving reinforcements to Sumy.

"Given the improvement of our position and the deterioration of the situation in the north, what do they want to do with reinforcements to Sumy?" - he said.

As for the composition, it is said to be a "hodgepodge, including a unit of Caucasians".