2 293 11
Russian invader struggles in river in Kherson region after attack by our defenders. VIDEO
A Russian invader was eliminated in the Kherson region thanks to the coordinated work of UAV operators.
This was reported on the website of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password