ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9696 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 293 11

Russian invader struggles in river in Kherson region after attack by our defenders. VIDEO

A Russian invader was eliminated in the Kherson region thanks to the coordinated work of UAV operators.

This was reported on the website of the 40th Separate Coastal Defence Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked enemy positions, caught up with motorcycles and occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9557) liquidation (2556) Khersonska region (2198)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 