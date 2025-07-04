ENG
Soldiers of 3rd SAB attacked enemy positions, caught up with motorcycles and occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Fighters of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on the Kharkiv front attacked enemy positions, caught up with motorcycles and Russian invaders.

The video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (9550) liquidation (2552) 3rd SAB (325)
