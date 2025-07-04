1 045 2
Soldiers of 5th SAB located and destroyed shelters where enemy infantry were hiding. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) located and destroyed the shelters where enemy infantry were hiding. PV drones precisely struck the targets — the shelters were destroyed, and enemy personnel eliminated.
The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.
