SSU: FSB agent in State Space Agency gets 15 years in prison for handing over locations of AFU warehouses to Russia

The court sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property an official of the State Space Agency of Ukraine who worked for the Russian Federal Security Service.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the SSU counterintelligence detained the spy in the spring of 2025 during a meeting at the Ministry of Strategic Industries. The investigation found that he was remotely recruited by the Russian secret service in 2024 through his wife, who lives in Rostov-on-Don and cooperates with the occupiers.

The investigation established that Russia was interested in classified information in the field of satellite imagery, the location of strategic enterprises, as well as the current locations of warehouses and factories for the production of high-precision weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the SBU, the traitor agreed to cooperate in exchange for money and planned to move to Russia after retirement.

A phone with evidence of espionage activity was seized from him. The court found him guilty of high treason under martial law (Article 28(2), Article 111(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

