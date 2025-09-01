Consequences of enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: 6 people wounded, numerous damages. PHOTOS

Six people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian aggression. Police documented the consequences of war crimes.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, on 31 August, the occupiers once again fired on the Synelnykivskyi district. The Russian army attacked the city of Synelnykove, Malomykhailivska and Pokrovska communities with attack drones and KABs - three people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Residential buildings and a farm were damaged. Enemy FPV drones also hit a private house and a medical facility in the Mezhivska community.

"Over the last day, the enemy made more than fifty attacks on Nikopol district using artillery, UAVs and drones. On 31 August, in the morning, the Russian army fired artillery at private houses in one of the villages of the Myrivska community. A 64-year-old local resident was injured in the attack. After 2.00 p.m. the enemy shelled the city of Marhanets - two people were injured - a 23-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman," the statement said.

All the victims were provided with medical assistance.

In total, police received over seventy reports of shelling in Nikopol district over the past day. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Pokrovska rural communities were under attack. Police investigative teams were dispatched to the sites of the attacks. Damage to an industrial enterprise, outbuildings, vehicles and private houses has been recorded - some of them were engulfed in flames and destroyed by enemy shells.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes). Investigative actions are ongoing.