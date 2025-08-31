Five people were injured as result of Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with various types of weapons, 5 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"It was noisy in the Dnipro district in the morning and in the evening. The enemy launched a missile and drone attack. Fires broke out. The fire was extinguished.

"The aggressor terrorised Nikopol district with FPV drones and heavy artillery. They targeted the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove and Prokrovske communities. A 64-year-old woman was hospitalised in moderate condition. A 42-year-old local resident and a 23-year-old man were also wounded. They will be treated on an outpatient basis," said Lysak.

An industrial enterprise, several private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged. Half a dozen cars were smashed.

"Synelnykove district. The enemy was firing from KABs and sending UAVs. In the district centre, three people were treated in a medical facility. Among the wounded are women aged 31 and 51, and an 11-year-old boy. They received help," said the head of the administration.

In addition, a private house and a medical institution building were on fire in Mezhova community. The fire was extinguished. A house was also on fire in the Malomykhailivka community.

