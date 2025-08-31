One person killed and 12 others injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region
On August 31, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region using artillery systems and various types of drones.
This information was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"As of 6 p.m., it has been confirmed that one person has been killed and 12 others have been injured. A woman was killed as a result of the shelling of Kherson. Ten civilians were also injured in various areas of the regional center, and two more were injured in the village of Bilozerka. As a result of enemy attacks, private houses, cars, administrative buildings, and medical facilities were damaged," the report said.
