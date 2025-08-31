ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8858 visitors online
News
174 0

One person killed and 12 others injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region

shelling of the kherson rma
Photo: most.ks.ua

On August 31, 2025, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region using artillery systems and various types of drones.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"As of 6 p.m., it has been confirmed that one person has been killed and 12 others have been injured. A woman was killed as a result of the shelling of Kherson. Ten civilians were also injured in various areas of the regional center, and two more were injured in the village of Bilozerka. As a result of enemy attacks, private houses, cars, administrative buildings, and medical facilities were damaged," the report said.

See more: Russians shelled destroyed building of Kherson Regional Military Administration again: fire was extinguished throughout night. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (14567) Khersonska region (2306) war in Ukraine (3616)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 