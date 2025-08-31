Russians shelled destroyed building of Kherson Regional Military Administration again: fire was extinguished throughout night. PHOTOS
On 30 August, Russian troops fired artillery at the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, which had been destroyed by air strikes earlier.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication Most.
As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the building on Independence Avenue. The fire lasted for almost half a day and was extinguished only in the morning of 31 August.
According to Kherson Defence Force officer Ruslan Mykhailevskyi, the fire started at around 16:00 and spread to the destroyed structures of the administrative building.
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
