Aftermath of Russian shelling in Sumy region: one wounded, civilian facility and vehicles damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian forces continued attacking settlements in Sumy region, leaving one person wounded and causing destruction.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 166 strikes on 44 settlements in the region, using guided aerial bombs, MLRS, mortars, artillery, and UAVs of various types.

A 62-year-old civilian man was wounded in the shelling.

Private homes, a civilian infrastructure facility, as well as passenger cars and trucks, were damaged.

Photo: Main Department of the National Police in Sumy region

