Enemy attacked civilian on moped in Sumy region

Today, August 31, Russian forces in Shostka district of Sumy region attacked a civilian as he was riding a moped.

This was reported by Sumy regional governor Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET writes.

"It happened about an hour and a half ago in the Khutir-Mykhailivska hromada. A 64-year-old man sustained injuries," the statement reads.

It was also noted that, due to the threat of repeat strikes, medics could not immediately reach the scene. The man rode toward them. He is now in hospital receiving treatment.

