World must act decisively to stop this terror: Ukraine’s air defenses should be strengthened and new sanctions against Russian Federation should be imposed - Svyrydenko

Photo: Національна поліція України

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko emphasized that Russia had again attacked civilian targets in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, calling on the international community to take decisive action to protect Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a post by the head of government on Telegram.

"Another night of terror across Ukraine — Russia has carried out another large-scale attack with missiles and drones against our civilian population. Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro were the most affected tonight," the prime minister wrote.

Svyrydenko noted that rescue operations are still ongoing. One person has been confirmed dead and at least 22 people have been injured, including three children — boys aged nine and ten, and a 16-year-old girl.

"These crimes are deliberate. Russia is attacking civilians to break Ukraine's will. But they will not succeed. The world must act decisively to stop this terror. Every air defense system, every sanction, every step to isolate the aggressor is important now," she stressed.

Also remind, that the enemy launched a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia: one person was killed. Among the wounded are children.

